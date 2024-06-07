Reinforce learning concepts through activities like vacation journaling and cooking together

Students often start forgetting within a day or two of learning new concepts, unless it’s reinforced or applied promptly. That’s why during summer break, even excellent students can lose grasp of lessons learned during the school year. Studies indicate that students might lose up to 2-1/2 months of learning over the summer. Below are some suggestions for families looking to limit summer learning loss.

Writing

To enhance writing skills, encourage your child to start a diary or write letters to a grandparent or friend. Those distant relatives and friends will surely appreciate the effort. While Zoom or FaceTime calls are convenient, a handwritten letter adds a personal touch. Whether you’re on vacation or enjoying a staycation, have your child keep a journal of daily activities. Writing about these activities at the end of each day not only boosts skills but also creates cherished family memories. Consistent writing practice reduces the fear of a blank page come fall.

Mathematics

One of the easiest ways to reinforce math skills over the summer is to cook with your child. Have them pick a recipe, create a shopping list, and accompany you to the store. Involving your child in grocery shopping provides opportunities to practice math skills like calculating prices, making change, and measuring fruits and vegetables. Cooking together familiarizes children with weights, measures, organization, and recipe following.

Reading

It’s never too early to start reading, or to read too much. Reading to young children fosters an interest in language and communication. For older kids, reading together can be enjoyable and educational. Children learn by example, so if parents dedicate time to reading, it reinforces the joy of it. Utilize your local library and your librarians’ expertise in finding books suitable for your child’s level and interests and consider joining free children’s programs and clubs.

Analysis and logic

Many family games and puzzles are not only entertaining but also enhance analytical and logical thinking skills. Even a simple card or board game can stimulate mathematical and logical reasoning.

Get outside

Together, dig in the dirt and look for worms and other bugs. Talk about the lifecycle of plants and pollinators. Go on a hike and investigate in the woods. Identify birds and wildlife. Use your family vacations as a way to research new outdoor areas. Talk about the tides at the beach and the local ecosystems.

Research

Parents don’t need to invest a lot of time creating activity lists; numerous websites offer summer resources for families. Websites like SylvanNation.com provide free educational resources, tips, and strategies for summer learning. You can download age-appropriate activities and worksheets for your child.

The author is the owner and executive director at Sylvan Learning of Albany and Clifton Park. For more information, visit SylvanLearning.com.