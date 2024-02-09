Welcome the Dragon

FAMILY NOW – Saturday, Feb. 10, marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon as indicated by the traditional lunisolar calendar. The Lunar New Year coordinates with the phases of the moon, and while some refer to it as Chinese New Year, the event is celebrated outside of China as well. It is a 15-day celebration that begins on the new moon that occurs sometime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 and ends on the following full moon.

Many traditions and customs are intertwined in these celebrations. Those looking to participate in traditional fashion can explore these common sights and sounds.

Red envelopes

Celebrants hand out red envelopes filled with money called hong bao in Mandarin. These envelopes are given to children or unmarried adults who are not working. Red denotes good luck and fortune as well as happiness and abundance in Chinese culture.

Dragon

The dragon is an important symbol that represents prosperity, good luck and good fortune. A performance of a dragon or lion dancing during Chinese New Year is commonplace. There are additional lucky mascots as well, including the phoenix, unicorn and dragon turtle.

As far as the 12 animals that represent the years in Chinese culture, legend has it that all the animals in the world were invited to partake in a race to help establish the Chinese Zodiac. Only 12 animals showed up on the day of the race, and how they finished would determine the years on the calendar named after them. Each animal in the Chinese Zodiac has its own unique characteristics, and some believe people take on the traits of the animal associated with the year they were born. So those born in 2024 may have the attributes associated with the Dragon.

Loud noises and bright lights

Fireworks and other noisemakers are used during Chinese New Year. One legend says a monster named Nian would attack villagers at the start of every new year. Since it was afraid of loud noises, bright lights and the color red, people used these things to chase away the beast.

Deep cleaning

People traditionally conduct a thorough cleaning of their homes during the New Year celebration to get rid of any lingering bad luck.

Nian Ye Fan

Families will gather together at a big table to have New Year’s Eve dinner. This is known as Nian Ye Fan. Children and adults will thoroughly bathe and dress in new clothes for the festive occasion. Red decorations and lanterns are usually hung inside and outside the home.

Lantern festival

One of the final events of Chinese New Year is the lantern festival. This is when people hang glowing lanterns in temples or carry them during a nighttime parade. Praying to ancestors is also an important component of the celebration.

This story was featured on page 11 of the February 2024 edition of Family Now.