ALBANY—The New York State Education Department seeks a total of $37.57 billion for school aid, reflecting a $2.05 billion year-over-year increase, according to its proposed budget and legislative priorities for the 2025-2026 fiscal year as presented to the Board of Regents on Monday, Dec. 9.

The proposal underlines expanded funding for Foundation Aid, the primary mechanism for distributing state aid to public schools. The requested $26.6 billion for Foundation Aid includes $208.4 million to update outdated metrics such as the Regional Cost Index, poverty measures, and economic disadvantage counts. Other changes aim to improve formula equity by eliminating the income wealth index floor.

Additional school aid recommendations include:

• Career and Technical Education (CTE): $53.8 million to raise the salary cap for BOCES teachers and $49.2 million to expand access for ninth graders.

• Universal Prekindergarten: A new $25 million grant to broaden access.

• Support for Students with Disabilities: $65.4 million to provide Free and Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) services until age 22.

Agency-wide initiatives

NYSED identified significant capital needs for facility maintenance and modernization, requesting $192 million for state-owned school buildings, $34.1 million for the Education Building, and $5.5 million for the Cultural Education Center. These projects aim to ensure safe, effective environments for teaching and learning.

The department also seeks $4.8 million to enhance data infrastructure and operational effectiveness, building on prior technological improvements.

College, career programs

Among the $14 million proposed for College in the High School programs, $2.3 million is earmarked for implementing recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Graduation Measures. NYSED is also exploring support for juvenile justice hybrid high schools and bilingual education, with a $1 million increase for the latter.

Higher ed, adult learning

The proposal includes a $16.9 million, or 15%, increase in funding for access and opportunity programs to support higher education affordability. Additional requests include:

• $2 million for enhanced services for postsecondary students with disabilities.

• $1.2 million to sustain Teach.org, a resource promoting teaching careers.

The Adult Career and Continuing Education Services (ACCES) program seeks funding for staff to oversee proprietary schools and streamline vocational rehabilitation grant processes.

Cultural, career ed initiatives

The Office of Cultural Education aims to stabilize revenue with a $12 million request or a $10-per-transaction fee increase. Funding priorities include:

• $1.5 million for preserving archival audiovisual recordings.

• $2 million to expand the New York State Summer School for the Arts.