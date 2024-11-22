ALBANY—Stuyvesant Plaza invites the community to its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event, held on The Lawn at Stuyvesant Plaza, will feature holiday festivities leading up to the tree lighting countdown at 6 p.m., with a special appearance by Santa.

Attendees can enjoy live holiday music from DJ Ayo, warm up with hot cocoa (available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options), and indulge in seasonal treats. Proceeds from the refreshments will benefit the Guilderland YMCA, supporting local community programs.

The evening promises to be a family-friendly event, celebrating the start of the holiday season with music, treats, and community spirit.