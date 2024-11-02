Constructing a bright future at BOCES

ALBANY – You could say Giovanni Bronson has the tools for success.

A member of Shaker High School’s Class of 2024, Bronson returned to Capital Region BOCES this year to complete the Building Trades program as an adult. He spent his junior year in the Carpentry Services program and his senior year in the first year of the two-year Building Trades program.

“I hope to learn more about furniture making. I enjoy it and want to improve,” Bronson said.

In the Building Trades program, Bronson is learning fundamental construction skills through standardized craft training programs developed by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). These skills range from framing and masonry to plumbing, blueprint reading, and worksite safety.

“I like the work and the skills you learn at BOCES, and how it helps with your future plans,” he said.

Ultimately, Bronson hopes to become a furniture maker.

“I enjoy the process and would like to start making furniture at home to sell,” he said.

Bronson is one of more than 90 students enrolled in the Building Trades program, which is offered at both the Career & Technical Education Center – Schoharie and Albany campuses.

October is Careers in Construction Month, a time to recognize the importance of the construction trades in America. Throughout the month, Capital Region BOCES will be highlighting the crucial role it plays in supporting the construction industry both locally and nationally.

“Learning new trades and skills that build my resume is something I really enjoy,” Bronson added.