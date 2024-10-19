LATHAM—NOVUS held its third annual Breast Cancer Awareness event, “Champions for a Cure,” on Wednesday, Oct. 9, bringing together community members, athletes, and entertainers in support of the American Cancer Society.

The event, which took place at NOVUS headquarters, aimed to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.

The evening featured special guests NBA champion Brian Scalabrine and comedian Siobhan Fallon Hogan, along with a live DJ and catering provided by Mazzone Hospitality. Attendees enjoyed a variety of food, including sliders, pizza, tacos, and a signature pink cocktail, in a space decorated in pink to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event’s highlight was a panel discussion moderated by NewsChannel 13 anchor Chris Onorato. Scalabrine, known for his 11-year NBA career and his role as a TV analyst for the Boston Celtics, and Hogan, an actress recognized for her roles in “Men in Black” and “Forrest Gump,” engaged in an entertaining conversation about their careers and experiences. The lighthearted discussion, marked by the humor and camaraderie of the three redheaded panelists, was a crowd favorite.

In addition to the evening’s entertainment, NOVUS hosted a raffle to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Prizes included golf outings to Normanside Country Club and Saratoga National Golf Course, as well as a Prime Gift Card. Two larger raffle packages are still available for entry, including a Boston Celtics package featuring dinner with Scalabrine and a New York Yankees Legends Suite experience. Both packages are valued at $2,000, and raffle tickets are available for $40, with winners to be announced at the end of October.

With over 75 attendees, the event successfully brought the NOVUS community together in support of breast cancer awareness. NOVUS thanked the participants and sponsors for their contributions and emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against cancer.