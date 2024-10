SCHENECTADY — The a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform at Proctors Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Known for their captivating vocal harmonies and playful stage presence, Straight No Chaser has sold over 2 million albums and garnered a dedicated fanbase.

Their performances feature a mix of original arrangements and popular covers, blending humor with extraordinary vocal talent.

For ticket information, visit www.proctors.org.