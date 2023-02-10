SCHENECTADY — The Albany Symphony returns to Proctors Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a fiery program to melt away the winter blues and heat up Valentine’s Weekend.

Led by Kalena Bovell—the Assistant Conductor of the Memphis Symphony who is making her ASO debut hot off an appearance leading the Sphinx Competition 2023 Finals Concert in Detroit last month—the musicians of the Albany Symphony will play a suite from Georges Bizet’s passionate Carmen, Nkeiro Okoye’s powerful anthem of optimism and perseverance Voices Shouting Out, Joaquín Rodrigo’s Spanish guitar masterwork the Concierto de Aranjuez, and Antonín Dvořák’s euphoric Symphony No. 8.

“I’m excited to be working with this fantastic orchestra and am looking forward to the Capital Region hearing this Valentine Romance program,” said Maestra Bovell. “Especially the guitar concerto, which features the mesmerizing guitarist JIJI, who is also making her Albany Symphony debut.”

In the words of the late composer Rodrigo, the Concierto de Aranjuez “should sound like the hidden breeze that stirs the treetops in the parks, as strong as a butterfly, as dainty as a verónica [a classic pass in bullfighting].” JIJI, an adventurous guitarist known for her virtuosity and command of diverse repertoire, has received audience and critical acclaim for her interpretation of the work.

Albany Symphony presents:

Valentine Romance

Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30pm

Pre-concert talk featuring Maestra Kalena Bovell in conversation with WMHT’s Rob Brown, free to ticketholders, at 6:30pm

Kalena Bovell, conductor

JIJI, guitar

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1

Nkeiru Okoye: Voices Shouting Out

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 8

Tickets: $20 to $65 and at 518-694-3300, AlbanySymphony.com, and at the door.