CLIFTON PARK — As the world wakes up from its year-plus COVID-19 hiatus, many working professionals are finding their work situation taking on a more permanent status. While many offices wanted to see employees in person five (or more) days a week, more and more companies are now transitioning to flexible schedules or allowing employees to work from home completely.

While working from home in any capacity can be extremely convenient and beneficial for some, it also presents a new set of challenges. For those who are parents or caretakers, the need to focus on your job while simultaneously performing parent or caregiver duties can be overwhelming, not to mention distracting.

That’s where a co-working space comes in.

Nomad Coworks opened on Barney Road earlier this month with a goal to fill the hole in the Clifton Park market. The office, which is a hop, skip and jump from the Northway, provides the same environment many co-working spaces proudly boast — private offices, conference rooms for rent, the ability to network with like minded professionals, flexibility in hours and all of the amenities that one could need, an impressive roster with the accessibility of one of the Capital District’s most developed areas.

“I have four kids, so working from home during the pandemic was super difficult for me,” James Lewis-Van Vorst, owner and operator of Nomad Coworks, said. “I found myself frequenting co-working spaces sometimes because of the options they offer.”

Lewis-Van Vorst said the beauty of a co-working space is the sheer amount of opportunity it holds; because you’re working with others from different companies, it allows you to make connections. It’s also more affordable for both company and employee, as the company is able to delegate money spent on office needs elsewhere and the employee can save money on necessities like gas, car repairs and maintenance. Co-working spaces are spaced out in such a way that it’s often more time-efficient to get there as opposed to making the trek to Albany, where traffic on the Northway and various obstacles can cut a good portion into the day.

“Co-working spaces are more open and laid back, which allows for an optimal work space,” Lewis-Van Vorst said. “It’s a great option for those who are on flex scheduling or who just need a space to work without life’s other distractions.”

Nomad Coworks offers plans for payment, including day passes and virtual services. One of the most valuable services, mail delivery and handling, is great for those who receive professional mail but don’t necessarily want their home address out there. There’s also the ability to rent out conference rooms for big meetings, kitchen and break rooms, printing capabilities and plenty of space to breathe.

“Co-working spaces are a great place to mix it up and bring some change to your day,” Lewis-Van Vorst concluded. “For many, this option will make more sense as they transition into the new era of their workday.”