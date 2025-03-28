GUILDERLAND — Tree removal is set to begin at the Costco Wholesale Club site near Crossgates Mall, marking the next phase of development for the long-awaited project. The work will be followed by the demolition of vacant homes on the property, clearing the way for construction.

The 163,000-square-foot warehouse will be built on a 16-acre site at the intersection of Western Avenue and Crossgates Mall Road. Plans for the site include an 18-pump gas station and 770 parking spaces. The project, which has been in development for several years, was granted a Special Use Permit by the Guilderland Zoning Board of Appeals in May 2023 after undergoing environmental and traffic impact studies.

The project has received financial support from the Guilderland Industrial Development Agency, which approved more than $2 million in tax exemptions to help offset construction costs. Initial delays, including legal challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily stalled progress, but with approvals in place, site preparation is moving forward.

Construction on the Costco store itself is expected to extend into late 2025, and while no official opening date has been announced, the store is not expected to open before the end of that year.

“The addition of one of the most desired national brands right here at Crossgates further solidifies our reputation as the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination,” said Stephen J. Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group, which owns Crossgates Mall.