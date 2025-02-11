Help wanted: New school district super

GUILDERLAND — The search for a new Guilderland Central School District superintendent is officially underway as the Board of Education prepares for Dr. Marie Wiles’ retirement at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Last December, the board approved a confidential search process, facilitated by Capital Region BOCES, to identify Wiles’ successor July.

During public comment, community members Elizabeth Floyd-Mayor and Karen Lewis recognized Wiles for her leadership over the past 14 years.

“We would like to take a moment to say how much we appreciate the work that Dr. Marie Wiles has done for the district over her 14 years as superintendent,” said Floyd-Mayor.

She noted Wiles’ professionalism and commitment to the school community.

“Her professionalism, hard work, and flexibility have made her a great role model for students,” she said. “She has always been open and receptive to people coming to board meetings to raise all manners of unexpected and often difficult questions.”

Floyd-Mayor highlighted Wiles’ visibility at school events, her response to pandemic-related challenges, and her leadership in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

“She has been supportive of students in all their endeavors and has been present at countless games, concerts, academic competitions, and other events,” Floyd-Mayor said.

She also credited Wiles with navigating difficult financial decisions.

“She weathered voters rejecting a large capital project and helped the board come up with a pared-down bond proposal that the community was able to support.”

Lewis echoed those sentiments.

“Thank you, Dr. Wiles, for everything you have done for our students, our staff, and our community. You leave behind an incredible legacy.”

In response, Wiles offered brief remarks.

“I am beyond touched,” she said. “It has been my honor to serve this district.”

At the board’s request, Capital Region BOCES will oversee the superintendent search at no additional cost to the district. Lauren Gemmill, BOCES District Superintendent, provided an overview of the search process last December.

“Tonight’s conversation is really about recruiting and retaining the best candidate for Guilderland,” Gemmill said.

Gemmill, along with Elizabeth Wood, BOCES Deputy District Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer, will guide the board through the hiring process.

Gemmill emphasized community engagement, announcing 18 public forums—more than the usual 7 to 10—and a survey to gather feedback.

“In working with Board Leadership and Dr. Wiles, we determined that community engagement is a top priority in this search,” she said.

The survey, which opens immediately, asks five key questions:

What are the strengths of Guilderland Central School District?

• What needs improvement?

• What characteristics and attributes should the new superintendent have?

• What should be their first priority upon taking office?

• Do you have any additional thoughts or comments?

“All survey responses and forum feedback will be given in full to the Board of Education,” Gemmill said.

The board also had to decide whether to proceed with a confidential or traditional search.

Gemmill explained that the initial stages—community engagement, application collection, and early interviews—are identical in both models.

However, the final selection process differs. A confidential search keeps candidates’ names private, with only the board conducting interviews. A traditional search includes stakeholder interviews with approximately 45 community members, but finalist names will likely become public.

Gemmill advised that confidentiality often results in a stronger candidate pool, particularly sitting superintendents who may not want their names publicly known.

“If a board wants to attract a highly qualified pool—especially sitting superintendents—confidential searches tend to work better,” she said.

She cited past experience where a traditional search led to two of three finalists withdrawing due to concerns about public exposure.

Following discussion, the Board of Education unanimously voted to proceed with a confidential search. Gemmill confirmed that, with board approval, the website would go live, and the survey would open the following day.

The district has since started accepting job applications this month. Throughout March and April, BOCES will conduct screening interviews to evaluate applicants before presenting a list of qualified candidates to the Board of Education. The board will then review and interview finalists in April and May, leading to the announcement of the final candidate and the start of contract negotiations in May and June.

The new superintendent is expected to assume office on July 1.

With the process officially underway, board members expressed optimism about securing a strong district leader.

“We look forward to working with BOCES to find the best candidate to lead our schools,” said Board President Blanca Gonzalez-Parker.