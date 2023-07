GUILDERLAND — Guilderland Public Library board members plan to staff a used book sale table (one dollar per book) at the Guilderland Farmer’s Market on Sunday, July 30 10 am-2pm. The market takes place at the library and sales will also be held at the same time and location on Aug.13, Aug. 20, and Aug. 27.

The library is accepting donations of good quality used books at that time and asks that donations be limited to no more than five books.

This story appeared on page 24 of the July 26, 2023 of the print edition of the Spot