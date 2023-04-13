GUILDERLAND – After more than 10 years of continued success here at Crossgates, we are excited that Carhartt has completed an expansion & remodel to offer their shoppers a better equipped store to help them find the gear they need to keep “outworking them all”. Visit the all-new, expanded location on the lower level near Regal Cinemas and check out their new product launches, limited edition collections and everlasting Carhartt gear that shoppers have grown to know and love.

Built to reward hardworking people, Carhartt is offering their Groundbreaker Loyalty Members a free t-shirt to the first 1,000 that visit the Crossgates store on Thursday, April 6th. Not a member? Simply join online or sign up in-store to get your tee.

For more information about Carhartt and promotions being offered in the near future, visitcarhartt.com or follow Crossgates on Facebook and Instagram for updates

.