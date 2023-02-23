Escape the winter blahs! Gather a team (up to four players) and set sail with us online Thurs. Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to play Cruise Ship “Tringo” – Bingo mashed up with cruise and vacation trivia! We’ll channel a tropical vibe with questions about cruises, drinks, oceans, creatures, pop culture, and more. Please register on the Events Calendar of guilderlandlibrary.org, and we’ll email your team Bingo card.

Drop-In Video Games

Grades 3 and up: drop by anytime Fri. Feb. 24 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and others. You’ll help us unlock new characters for the next tournament, too! All games are rated E or E 10+.

Family Literacy Day

Join Barbara Lukas, a family literacy educator from WMHT, for a morning of fun learning activities on Sat. Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. You’ll watch a short movie, do crafts and/or science experiments, and get a free copy of The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats! This program is geared for Pre-K-Grade 2. Please register in advance.

Storytimes Resume Mornings are more fun with storytime, as we read books, sing songs and get moving together! Caregivers must stay with their child(ren) the entire time. Please choose only ONE storytime per week, beginning Tues. Feb. 28:

Toddlers (18-36 months)—Tuesdays @ 10:30 am

Families (birth-5 years old)—Wednesdays @ 10:30 am

Preschoolers (3-5 years old)—Thursdays @ 10:30 am

AARP Tax-Aide

AARP Tax-Aide preparation by trained and IRS-certified volunteers is offered at GPL this season. Call 2-1-1 (the United Way’s call center) to inquire about

available tax appointments – please do not call the Library. Phone lines may be busy; please be patient. Tax preparation appointments are scheduled on Mondays through April 15. You must have an appointment; no walk-ins.

