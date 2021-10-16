We’re bringing back our popular card project with our friends at Community Caregivers! All ages are welcome to spread joy to someone who may feel lonely or isolated and could use a boost.

Guidelines:

• Create or repurpose one or more cards no larger than 5” x 7”

• Optional: add an uplifting message inside your card and/or sign it

• Envelopes will be provided by Community Caregivers, and they will address and mail all cards received

• Drop off your card(s) in our lobby Wed. Oct. 20 – Sat. Nov. 6

Browsing Hours

We’re happily welcoming patrons back to enjoy the renovated and expanded library! Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m; Friday 9:30 am – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1– 5 p.m.

We appreciate your understanding that we aren’t totally done with the building project just yet. Still to come: meeting and study rooms; new public computers; exhibit space; car charging stations; hearing assistance technology; furniture; and the new café.’ All fines continue to be waived (since March, 2020).

Masks are required to enter the library. We appreciate your cooperation, and have masks on hand for adults and children if needed. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website.

Computer Coach

Our popular 1:1 virtual computer coaching sessions are back! Volunteer Computer Coach Robin can help you learn how to use Apple devices (Apple computers, Macbook, Macbook Air, Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone) or assist with résumé preparation using the Learning Express database tool on our website. These customized sessions occur select Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and last one hour. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to connect with Robin.

Trustees Meet

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thurs. Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, and archived for later viewing. Public commentary may be submitted at any time to: [email protected]

— Luanne Nicholson