GUILDERLAND — A group of Guilderland High School students were named to the prestigious NYSSMA Conference All-State Music groups

Four students have been picked to perform as part of the groups: Senior John Giordano, clarinet, Symphonic Band; senior Caroline Jameson, soprano, Mixed Chorus; junior Bohdan Kinal, alto saxophone, Instrumental Jazz; and senior Grace Wei, Viola, Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, Maia Regan, senior, was chosen as an alternative for violin.