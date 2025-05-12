Green banned from court offices and immediately removed from all cases

Police notified of ban and order by OCA

Town board appoints Guy Roemer new judge

By JOHN McINTYRE and MEREDITH SAVITT

COLONIE – On the same day local officials were notified that David Green had moved up his resignation by 40 days, they received an order from the state’s deputy chief administrative judge barring their town justice from entering the courthouse and removing him from all pending cases, effective immediately.

The order moved the timeline up for town board members to appoint a replacement, and they did, naming Town Attorney Guy Roemer in Green’s stead during Thursday’s meeting. The town board’s appointment will now fill the remainder of Green’s term until an election is held in November.

Green resigned as part of a settlement with the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which has been investigating him for alleged misconduct. Green was originally to resign at the end of the month, but he notified the NY Chief Administrative Judge he was moving it to May 19. According to the town, they were not notified until Tuesday, May 6, that he intended to leave the bench so soon.

According to a stipulation accepted by the commission, Green had agreed not to seek election or hold any other judicial office in the future. His current term was set to expire at the end of this year.

On May 6, the Colonie Town Court received an order from the Office of the Deputy Chief Administrative Judge that was sent to all three town justices; Andrew Sommers, David Green and Ryan Caponera. Spotlight News received a copy of the order through a FOIL request.

The order stated that, effective immediately, all judicial matters currently pending before Green be reassigned to Sommers and Caponera.

“The Honorable David R. Green shall be barred from all access to the Town Court Offices of the Town of Colonie and shall have no access to any Court files,” the order stated. “These directives shall remain in effect until further Order of the Deputy Chief Administrative Judge.”

Colonie Police Chief James Gerace confirmed he was notified of the Green’s restriction yesterday.

The investigation by the commission stemmed from several complaints, including allegations that Green behaved unprofessionally in court, improperly appeared as an attorney in Watervliet City Court, and had his law assistant prepare pleadings for another attorney who then represented Green’s clients in Colonie Town Court. There were also accusations that Green acted inappropriately toward a self-represented litigant and solicited assistant district attorneys for a family member’s internship.

Green, while maintaining his innocence, stated that he chose to settle the charges to spend more time with his family and focus on his law practice. He said the decision to resign earlier than initially planned was due to a conflict with his son’s soccer tournament.

The investigation into Green’s conduct became public in part due to a legal challenge brought by attorney T. Padric Moore, who successfully sued the Colonie Town Court for refusing to accept his filings. That case revealed concerns about Green’s potential improper involvement in eviction cases and his relationship with Moore.

Green’s replacement

With this latest court order and resignation date, the town board would have to appoint a new Judge at its meeting last week or hold a special meeting. Green’s normal schedule put him back on duty on May 19.

With three town judges, each judge covers a seven-day period in a three-week cycle. Green’s last cycle ended on Monday.

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said that the board wasn’t planning to act until June because of Green’s original resignation notice.

“I needed someone who could hit the ground running and who is familiar with the workings of the court,” Crummey said. “Our court is like a train, it is always moving, there is no break-in period for a judge here. Guy Roemer is the one to do that, in my opinion.”

Roemer has served as Colonie’s town attorney for a little more than three years.

“I am looking forward to providing great service to Colonie town residents, the prosecution, and defense,” Roemer said.

Roemer, 77, is no stranger to the courtroom. He served as a court attorney for four different Supreme Court justices, but he does not have an outside practice.

“I won’t be distracted by an outside practice,” Roemer said. “I believe that gives me a bit of an advantage, I can be focused on one thing.”

Crummey nominated Guy Roemer for the board to consider at the May 8 meeting and the board approved it 5-2 along party lines. Roemer is running for one of the three Colonie openings in November and has the Republican nomination.

The two Democrats on the town board, Melissa Jeffers and Alvin Gamble, put forward a candidate, Alison Thorne, who is also running in November on the Democratic line. The amendment to the resolution failed 5-2.

Colonie Democratic Chairman Ansel Asch, said in a statement that the party was putting forward Thorne to replace Green.

“In February, David Green approached the Democratic Committee in a failed effort to gain our endorsement for reelection this November. We quickly declined for what has become an array of obvious reasons,” he said. “Alison is not only completely qualified to serve as Town Justice, she is also the absolute antithesis to the man she seeks to replace.”

According to Crummey, Roemer will be sworn in on May 20.

This will be the second judge appointed to the bench in Colonie in six months. Judge Ryan Caponera was appointed in December to replace Norman Massry, who retired at the end of 2024. He will also be running this cycle.

