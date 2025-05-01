WATERVLIET — The body found in the Hudson River in Watervliet on Wednesday has been identified as a Colonie man who had been reported missing, police said.

Colonie Police said Agapito “Pete” Lebron was reported missing on Saturday, April 26, by family members who returned home from out of town and could not locate him.

An investigation revealed that Lebron’s vehicle had been towed from the Ingalls Avenue boat launch in Troy a few days prior. Police said Lebron was known to launch his kayak from that location and fish on the Hudson River.

An extensive search of the Hudson River was conducted. On Wednesday, April 30, a fisherman located a body in the river in the vicinity of the Arsenal City Tavern in Watervliet. The body was determined to be Lebron, police said.

Lebron’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning, and police said there is no suspicion of any criminal activity related to his disappearance or death.

Colonie Police thanked the New York State Police Aviation Unit, New York State Police Marine Patrol Unit, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, and Watervliet Police Departments for their assistance in the search and investigation.

Lebron was 40 years old and from Colonie.