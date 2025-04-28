COLONIE – CDPHP is pleased to announce that the regional, not-for-profit health plan, serving more than 380,000 members in 36 counties in New York, has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York. This marks the 17th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award from the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management.

“CDPHP employees never cease to amaze and inspire me, especially over the past year—a time of unprecedented change and challenging decision making for our small but resilient health plan,” said Brian O’Grady, president and CEO of CDPHP. “This recognition is a testament to the CDPHP team’s relentless commitment, showing up every day and giving their all. I couldn’t be prouder to lead such a talented group of individuals.”

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and Rochester Business Journal, is a research-driven program that examines a company’s practices, programs and benefits and also surveys its employees for their perspectives. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

CDPHP employees enjoy the following:

State-of-the-art headquarters at the forefront of health care innovation

Flexible hybrid work arrangement

Generous paid time off

Strong benefits package including an employer-funded health savings account (HSA)

Fitness, weight management, and family health services reimbursements

401(k) program

Leadership development opportunities

Incentivized wellness programming and free health screenings

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York Program, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-companies-to-work-for-in-new-york/.