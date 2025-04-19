Drafted $139.6M budget would hold tax levy below cap

COLONIE—South Colonie Central School District leaders presented the second draft of the 2025-26 budget during a public meeting held Tuesday evening at Shaker Road Elementary School.

The proposed $139,550,500 spending plan marks an 8.36% increase over the current year’s budget, with district officials focusing on preserving existing academic programs while expanding support services and investing in long-term improvements.

The South Colonie Board of Education will continue reviewing the budget before adopting the final plan at its next meeting on Wednesday, April 23.

District residents will vote on the budget, transportation proposition, and school board seats on Tuesday, May 20.

A significant portion of the proposed increase—43 percent—is attributed to higher debt service costs tied to the district’s ongoing capital improvement projects. Those expenses, however, are expected to be offset in large part by a corresponding rise in state building aid.

District administrators also anticipate a projected $3.2 million increase in overall state aid based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal, although final figures have yet to be confirmed. Should additional aid be approved, the district plans to reduce its reliance on reserves in the final version of the budget.

Assistant Superintendent for Management Services and Strategic Planning Jacqlene McAllister said the proposal reflects a balance between present needs and future planning.

“We are committed to supporting students’ academic success and well-being by preserving high-quality programs and services,” McAllister said. “Our goal is to meet the evolving needs of our learners while remaining fiscally responsible and planning thoughtfully for the future.”

The proposal includes a 3.49 percent tax levy increase, slightly below the state-imposed limit. This figure includes the phased-in impact of the district’s Next Generation Capital Project, which voters approved in 2022. The project is expected to influence the tax levy by approximately one percent beginning in the upcoming school year.

Districtwide, the proposed plan calls for the addition of academic staff, including a “0.5 full-time equivalent” school psychologist to support English as a New Language students and an early academic interventionist for the district’s universal prekindergarten program.

Two additional elementary teachers would be added at Lisha Kill to help reduce class sizes, alongside two budget-neutral middle school interventionists.

Another “0.5 full-time equivalent” business teacher would expand high school career pathway offerings, and a new grades 7 through 12 science supervisor would lead curriculum and instructional development in the sciences. A new full-time communications role would also be created through the consolidation of a part-time position and BOCES services, resulting in no net budget increase.

The district also plans to continue investing in instructional materials and furniture replacements for learning and common areas, with increased costs attributed to inflation and tariffs. Capital improvement projects will remain ongoing under the district’s long-term planning framework.

In a separate proposition, voters will be asked to approve the purchase of 10 replacement school buses as part of the district’s transportation fleet upgrade.