COLONIE — South Colonie Central School District’s superintendent has seen firsthand the benefits of free school meals and hopes they become available statewide, as Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed.

“This is about doing right by kids and providing them with the tools to be successful, and that’s universal meals,” Superintendent David Perry said.

Hochul has proposed $340 million in state funding — about twice the amount currently allocated — to provide free meals to schools statewide. The initiative aims to improve academic performance, reduce food insecurity, and eliminate the social stigma surrounding free and reduced-price meals.

The Community Eligibility Provision has provided eligible low-income school districts with free meals for 10 years. The South Colonie Central School District joined the program in December 2023.

Perry, who has been with the district since 1997 and became superintendent in 2020, believes the program helps students feel more comfortable at school and boosts productivity. The district also provides free meals for students in summer programming.

“Hunger doesn’t go away during July and August when kids are out of school,” Perry said.

Beyond helping students, the CEP program also eases the financial burden on families.

“This program has eliminated the strained relationship between school and home and provided something for all families,” Perry said.

The CEP program reimburses only full meals, discouraging students from selecting single items. Perry said this allows school staff to educate students on making healthier choices and eating well-balanced meals.

However, Perry acknowledges that some students may not want a full meal. To reduce food waste, the South Colonie Central School District has introduced “sharing tables,” where students can leave unwanted food for others to take.

If Hochul’s proposed expansion of free school meals does not pass, Perry encourages schools that are not eligible for the program to apply for grants and advocate with their representatives.

“I don’t care if you’re the poorest district or the richest district — there are kids there that are still hungry,” Perry said.

Emily Robbins is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to support community journalism.