First draft of 2025-2026 budget shows 7.99% increase from current year

COLONIE — The South Colonie Central School District released the first draft of its proposed 2025-26 budget, outlining a $138.93 million spending plan that represents a 7.99% increase from the current year.

“This budget reflects our continued commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities while being fiscally responsible,” said Jacqlene McAllister, assistant superintendent for strategic planning and management services. “Although we are facing a budget gap, we are exploring solutions that allow us to sustain vital programs and services for students.”

The draft was presented to the Board of Education on Tuesday, March 11, at Saddlewood Elementary School as part of the district’s ongoing budget development process.

The preliminary budget reflects a projected gap of $164,203, driven by rising costs in health insurance, salaries and inflation. District officials emphasized their commitment to maintaining key academic programs while addressing financial challenges through expenditure reductions, reserve funds and other measures.

The tax levy is set to increase by 3.49%, remaining just below the maximum allowable increase. A portion of this levy accounts for the phased-in tax impact of the Next Gen Capital Project, which voters approved in October 2022. The levy will include an additional 1% starting in the 2025-26 school year to support project costs.

The proposed budget includes funding for staff replacements due to retirements, the addition of new positions and projected increases in capital and debt expenses. Costs associated with the Board of Cooperative Educational Services and liability insurance are still being finalized.

In addition to the budget proposal, residents will vote on a bus replacement plan that would replace ten older buses and add one electric bus to the district’s fleet.

State and federal funding remain variables in the budget process. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget provides initial state aid estimates, but final figures are expected by April.

As have several of area school districts have expressed, changes in federal administration could also affect grant funding for the upcoming school year.

The second draft of the budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Shaker Road Elementary School. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

Residents will vote on the final budget on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sand Creek and Lisha Kill middle schools. More information is available on the district’s website.