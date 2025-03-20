Electric buses, surging enrollment, factors into a 9.3% increase in preliminary budget

COLONIE– With funding increases and a projected enrollment surge, North Colonie Central School District’s Budget Committee outlined an optimistic budget plan for the 2025-2026 school year before school board members on Tuesday, March 4.

Superintendent Kathleen Skeals noted Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $8.6 billion proposed increase of the state budget, and how the nearly 4 percent raise would affect the district’s spending plan.

“I think everyone was a little bit surprised,” she said. “Remember last year, there were a lot of potential cuts to school districts.”

Hochul is proposing a $1.46 billion increase in the Foundation Aid, the formula used to determine how much money goes to each of New York’s nearly 700 school districts. That could produce a $2,991,728, or a 9.39%, increase for North Colonie after updated data is factored into poverty census levels and economic disadvantage in the district area.

North Colonie’s student enrollment has grown in recent years and is now leveling off, Skeals said. The growth has helped the district avoid aid cuts. For the 2025-2026 school year, enrollment is expected to rise from 6,181 to 6,223. The coming jump in enrollment, however, will not be a factor in aid for the coming school year, according to Skeals.

“There are due minimum increases [in aid] to all school districts,” said Skeals. “We were not a school district that was going to get a cut in aid last year because of our growth in enrollment. That is going away this year.”

Although the district is looking up for this coming school year with the increase in state aid, Skeals warned against using the positive outlook as a means to relax budget-saving efforts.

“This is a good budget year in terms of foundation aid for North Colonie,” says Skeals. “It is, however, a one-year snapshot.”

According to Skeals, North Colonie’s switch to zero-emission buses will cause an increase in spending for the district. New York’s capital project for school districts will also raise a concern for the district’s future finances.

“As we’re thinking forward, say 3 [or] 4 years out, we’ll have debt that’s going to come up from the capital project that was voted on last year,” said Skeals.

New York school districts will also have to keep in mind potential shortages from Governor Hochul’s proposals in the future.

“There are, however, in the state she was clear that there are some budget gaps projected for 2027 and 2028 that she has to be mindful of [and] we have to be mindful of,” said Skeals.

Budget meetings continue as the district plans its finalized budget for next year. Members met last Tuesday to discuss instructional support budget development.

Lily Magurno is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to help community journalism.