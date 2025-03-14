Renewed use proposed for former Superfund

COLONIE—A developer is seeking approval to construct a large Asian grocery store and business hub at 1130 Central Ave., the site of a former industrial facility.

The proposal, introduced to town planners by Ren Garden Group, Inc. last May, includes a 40,000-square-foot Asia Food Market, additional retail space, a warehouse, and a fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru.

The site, formerly home to National Lead Industries, was acquired by Ren Garden Group in 2022 through a federal auction. According to the developer’s application, environmental remediation has been completed, and state and federal agencies have deemed the property suitable for redevelopment.

Plans call for a 6,600-square-foot retail space adjacent to the grocery store, a 14,500-square-foot warehouse and distribution building, and a 2,300-square-foot fast-food restaurant. The project would also include parking, loading docks, landscaping, lighting, and stormwater management systems.

In addition to the commercial development, the proposal includes an extension of Railroad Avenue to improve traffic flow and connect Central Avenue with Osborne Road. The new road would require a 60-foot-wide right-of-way and a 28-foot-wide pavement section with curbs and gutters.

“The proposed connection of Railroad Avenue to Central Avenue would benefit the surrounding area and link two existing business corridors together,” the developers wrote in a letter of intent submitted to the Town of Colonie Planning Board. However, the submission notes that the town would need to address the final extension of Railroad Avenue along the western property line.

The project is expected to be completed in phases, beginning with the construction of Asia Food Market and intersection improvements on Central Avenue.

The Colonie Planning Board was scheduled to review the proposal at its Tuesday, March 11, meeting, where officials will consider the site plan and potential impact on traffic and local businesses.