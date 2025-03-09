COLONIE — Plans to demolish structures at 1024 Watervliet Shaker Road are moving forward as developers prepare for a proposed redevelopment project.

The site, which includes a Stewart’s Shop and Heritage Pub, is slated for demolition to make way for a new commercial development, pending town approval.

According to site plans submitted to the Town of Colonie, the project will involve the removal of existing buildings, asphalt surfaces, and concrete walkways to accommodate a new structure. While specific details on the new development have not been publicly disclosed, the site’s proximity to commercial and residential areas suggests a mixed-use or retail-oriented proposal.

Before demolition can proceed, the project requires a zoning change and formal approval from the Colonie Planning Board. The site is currently designated within Neighborhood Commercial Office Residential (NCOR) and Single-Family Residential (SFR) zoning districts, which may need modifications to align with redevelopment plans.

Developers will also need to submit a comprehensive site plan review detailing how the property will be repurposed, ensuring compliance with Colonie’s zoning regulations, traffic impact assessments, and environmental considerations.

The Town of Colonie’s Planning and Economic Development Department is expected to review the zoning proposal before the project advances to a formal hearing. Once zoning and planning approvals are secured, demolition can begin, followed by site preparation for new construction.

Pending approvals, the demolition process will involve compliance with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) regulations, ensuring proper disposal of materials and mitigation of any potential environmental impact. Additionally, developers must coordinate with utility companies to terminate existing connections for water, gas, sewer, and electricity before clearing the site.

The Colonie Planning Board was scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 25, to review the proposal.