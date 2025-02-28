Repair Coaches Needed

Are you a friendly & handy FIX-IT type person that wants to minimize waste & share your skills with others? Volunteer to be a Repair Coach for the Capital District Repair Café being held at the Colonie Library on Saturday, May 3 from 12-4 PM. To be a coach, please complete this form libr.info/repaircafe2025 by April 1st. Questions? Contact Jessica Kaercher at 518-458-9274

Family STEAM Night

with Siena Biology Club

Thursday, February 27 from 6:30-7:30 PM

Kids in grades 1-4 can explore exciting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) topics with Siena College Biology Club students! They are eager to share their love of science with the younger generation and their families through some fun and interactive experiments. To register for this event and more, go to libr.info/FamilySTEAM or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Noon Author Talk –

“The Education of Crazy Jane” by Steven B. Sandler

Saturday, March 1 from 12:00-1:00 PM

Steven B. Sandler, a psychiatrist and writer, will talk about his new novel, The Education of Crazy Jane. It’s a story of students in the late 60s protesting the war in Vietnam, falling in love, and trying to make sense of the rapidly changing social mores of the times. To register, please go to libr.info/author or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Booktroverts Unite!

Silent Reading Club

Tuesday, March 4 from 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

BYOB (bring your own book) and read quietly in a cozy space at the library with a virtual fireplace and refreshments. Feel free to wear cozy socks or bring a blanket. The group may spend five minutes or so discussing what they’re reading, otherwise it will be designated quiet time. Please register at libr.info/Booktroverts or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)