Fatal fire started on porch

COLONIE – A January 27 fire in the Village of Colonie that claimed the lives of three residents and injured two others was started by improper disposal of smoking materials, a month-long investigation found.

Town of Colonie, County and State investigators determined that the fire originated on the front porch and occurred as a result of the improper disposal of smoking materials.

They said the resulting fire spread quickly due to a large accumulation of combustible and flammable materials on the front porch.

Investigators further identified that there were no working smoke detectors in the home and that hoarding conditions within the building hindered escape.

“The Town of Colonie Building and Fire Services Department team reminds the Colonie community that working smoke detectors more than double the chances of escaping a fire in a home,” a statement from the town read. “Test detectors monthly and replace batteries twice a year. Also, maintain clear paths of egress through your home and, if you are a smoker, dispose of your smoking materials properly. These small efforts can have a monumental impact on your ability to survive a fire in your home.”

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-family home, located a few hundred feet from Central Avenue, at approximately 7:56 p.m. on January 27.

Village of Colonie Fire Chief Jeff Kayser said firefighters encountered active flames and multiple individuals trapped inside.

“This is only 100 yards from the firehouse, and it was an active fire when we arrived,” Kayser said. “It is now under investigation as to the source and cause.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, dozens of fire investigators from the Town of Colonie, Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Colonie police, and the State Fire Office were on the scene.

Kayser said five people were in the house at the time of the fire, three of whom were on the second floor.

Despite efforts by first responders, three people succumbed to the fire, police confirmed.

Two others, including one of the home’s residents, were transported to Albany Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The three people who died in the fire are Lynne J. Lyons, 72, her daughter Katelyn A. Ryan, 33, and her husband Timothy M. Ryan, 42.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation on Wednesday, police said in a statement.

“The investigation into the source and origin of this fire is on-going as there is a large structure that is being processed for evidence,” it read.

One of the survivors, Tommy Lyons Jr., shared his account of the incident in a social media post. He said he and his girlfriend, Adriana Feliciano, narrowly escaped after arriving home from work. Lyons sustained second-degree burns while fleeing the blaze and attempting to rescue his mother, sister, and brother-in-law, who were unable to make it out.

“I tried so hard to save my mom, but she just didn’t follow me out,” Lyons wrote. “It all happened in the span of about two minutes.”

Lyons expressed gratitude to first responders for their swift actions, crediting them with saving lives. He also urged others to appreciate their loved ones, reflecting on the devastating speed of the fire.

Public records confirmed Lyons among the residents listed at the property.

“This is a farmhouse that was built in the 1800s,” Kayser said. “The structure is narrow, and rooms were small.”

According to officials, two of the victims were found in an upstairs bathroom after they were unable to escape.

Kayser noted that firefighters were hampered by a large amount of contents inside the house, which resembled a hoarding situation. He said the two survivors escaped from the first floor and sustained burns on their hands and faces.

The structure was demolished earlier in February.

“Our prayers go out to the victims, families, and neighbors impacted by this tragedy and, on behalf of our mourning Colonie community, I express our sincere gratitude to the men and women of our Colonie Fire, Police, and Emergency Medical Services agencies whose efforts resulted in preventing further damage and loss of life,” Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said