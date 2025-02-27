Madden resigns board for parks and rec

COLONIE — The Colonie Town Board appointed Jeffrey Guzy to fill the vacant seat left by Jeffrey Madden, who resigned Monday, Feb. 12, to take over as the town’s new recreation and parks superintendent.

The appointment was made during the board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Guzy, a retired Colonie Police Department investigator, previously served on the town’s Sign Review Board, a position he resigned from following his appointment. His background in law enforcement and public service, he said, will help him in his new role.

“I have experience dealing with people and the public, and I also have supervisory experience,” Guzy said.

Partisan divide on appointment

Before the board voted to confirm Guzy, Democratic Board Member Melissa Jeffers moved to amend the resolution to appoint Julian Kovacs, a fellow Democrat, instead. The amendment was defeated 4-2, with Democratic Board Member Alvin Gamble also voting in favor.

Jeffers said the proposal was part of the standard process, as each party traditionally submits its own candidate.

“We put his name forward to show there is a choice, but being in the minority, we got shot down. But that’s OK,” Jeffers said.

Despite the vote, she expressed support for Guzy.

“I have no doubt that Jeff Guzy will do an amazing job, and I look forward to working with him. The vote was nothing personal,” she said.

Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said such amendments are routine and that he had no issue with the minority party putting forward a candidate.

“When voting on a replacement appointment, everyone goes down the party line, and then everyone moves on,” Crummey said.

Following the defeat of the amendment, the board voted 4-2 to appoint Guzy, with Jeffers and Gamble voting no. Madden abstained from both votes.

Guzy’s outlook on the board

Guzy said he was not deterred by the two dissenting votes.

“I understand their point of view,” he said, adding that he does not know Kovacs personally.

“I got the appointment, and I am happy to serve with all the town board members. I have absolutely no issue working with them,” he said. “After 27 years in law enforcement, I have dealt with numerous people on both sides of the aisle.”

Guzy said he was motivated to seek the position after years of watching others govern.

“For too long, I sat and watched other people govern the town,” he said. “I’d like to be the person who’s there for the residents of Colonie.”

He will serve the remainder of Madden’s four-year term, which runs through Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, and plans to run for election in November.

For now, Guzy said he is waiting to see what assignments he will be given. He expects to serve as a board liaison to some of the departments previously overseen by Madden, including the library and parks and recreation.

Madden’s transition to parks and rec

Madden, whose appointment as recreation and parks superintendent took effect Sunday, Feb. 18, said he resigned from the town board because he could not hold both positions.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to step in and bring the parks up to the standard of when I was a kid using them,” Madden said.

He identified pocket parks as a key area in need of improvement.

Madden believes his background in physical education, his concentration in sports management, and his years of experience in upper-level business management uniquely qualify him for the position.

“I thought I was the perfect candidate, and fortunately, the supervisor did as well,” he said.

Crummey agreed, pointing to Madden’s education, sports experience, and three years of work as the board’s parks liaison.

“He asked me if he could serve,” Crummey said. “Sometimes the love is right in front of your face, and I can’t think of anyone better.”

Crummey added that reinstating the parks superintendent title aligns with his focus on town park maintenance, enhancements, and program expansion.

“I want this department to be front and center,” he said.

As excited as Madden is to lead parks and recreation, he said he will miss serving on the town board.

“It’s the greatest town board in the country,” Madden said. “We all got along so well that you couldn’t tell who the Democrats and Republicans were. It was just a great experience.”

Madden said the Democratic amendment to the resolution was not a sign of division but a standard political move.

“They just did what they had to do,” he said. “We [Republicans] would have done the same thing.”

He noted that during his three-year tenure, there were only three dissenting votes, all of which involved replacing a board member rather than policy issues.

He called the Democratic board members “good people who also want what’s good for Colonie.”