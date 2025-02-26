New 60K square-foot warehouse proposed

COLONIE — A proposed expansion to an existing industrial park along 1st Street is under review by the Town of Colonie’s Planning and Economic Development Department as part of a Development Coordination Committee (DCC) submission.

Lincoln Avenue Development, LLC has submitted plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office building adjacent to an existing structure on 855-861 1st Street. The proposal, part of Phase 1B of the development, involves acquiring a 4.29-acre parcel currently occupied by Metro Metal Recycling and integrating it into the industrial site.

According to project documents, the new facility will mirror the design of the existing 60,000-square-foot warehouse, which is in the final stages of receiving a certificate of occupancy. The expansion is intended to enhance the site’s capacity for office and warehouse use, with loading docks and storage areas connected to the internal roadway network.

As part of the land acquisition, 0.549 acres from a neighboring parcel will be merged into the project site, bringing the total area to 32.276 acres. Meanwhile, 0.563 acres from the project site will be transferred to the Fire District’s adjacent property, slightly increasing its footprint to 7.526 acres for future municipal use.

McFarland Johnson, the engineering firm managing the project, has submitted zoning verification forms, site layout plans, and a lot line adjustment plan as part of its review package. The submission includes a $535 review fee and an initial escrow deposit of $2,500 to cover engineering costs.

“The modifications to the industrial park align with our long-term strategy to optimize the site for mixed-use operations while maintaining functionality for existing tenants,” said Adam J. Frosino, project manager for McFarland Johnson. “Expanding the development will enhance efficiency and accommodate growing demand for warehouse and office space in the region.”

The proposed expansion follows the completion of Phase 1 and 1A, which added 230,000 square feet of office and warehouse space across six buildings.

The town planning board was scheduled to review the latest proposal Tuesday, Feb. 25.