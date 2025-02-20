COLONIE—After eight years on the Colonie Town Board, Councilwoman Melissa Jeffers announced she will not seek a third term in office, marking the end of her tenure at the close of this year.

Jeffers, a lifelong Colonie resident, shared the news on social media, reflecting on her two four-year terms, which spanned two different political administrations. She highlighted the challenges and achievements that defined her time in office, including guiding the town through the COVID-19 pandemic and helping to host the nationally televised competition show “American Idol” during its visit to Colonie.

“When I initially set out to serve my community, I could have never predicted the range of challenges and experiences I would encounter,” Jeffers wrote. “I was quickly immersed into the world of municipal governance and took advantage of every opportunity to learn how it worked, always with amazement at the hard-working men and women who make up the workforce of the Town of Colonie.”

First elected in 2017, Jeffers campaigned on a platform of community engagement, transparency, and responsible municipal governance. Throughout her time in office, she played a role in town budgeting, policy-making, and local initiatives that impacted Colonie’s more than 85,000 residents. She worked closely with local government agencies and community organizations.

“Serving a town of our size ‘at large’ is no easy feat. With over 85,000 residents and 56 square miles, there is never a dull moment,” she said. “Serving as Town Councilwoman has been one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences of my life, and my actions were always guided by what I believed was in the best interest of all town residents.”

Jeffers credited her supporters, mentors, and colleagues for their role in her success, expressing appreciation for the people who helped her win and serve two terms.

“I could not have made it this far without the support of the residents who put their confidence in me and the people who helped me succeed in both campaigns, especially my family,” she said. “So many friends, family members and committee people helped launch the #melissaforcolonie movement back in 2017, and it never stopped since.”

While she has decided not to seek re-election, Jeffers signaled that she remains open to future opportunities in public service and intends to stay engaged in local affairs.

“While this next chapter may look a little different, I remain committed to staying engaged in the community and have not closed the door on future opportunities to serve,” she said. “One thing remains certain – I will always be the biggest cheerleader of this town.”