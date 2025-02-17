COLONIE—The Village of Colonie Planning Commission unanimously approved an amended site plan for ASY Petro Line, Inc., located at 1728-1730 Central Avenue, during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Attorney Fred Altman presented the revised plan, which addressed feedback from a Jan. 3 review by Village Engineer R.J. Laberge. The updated site plan included a designated handicap parking space, a revised location for an ice machine, and modifications to the dumpster area.

Altman informed the commission that the existing dumpster had been replaced with large rolling totes positioned behind the kiosk and enclosed with a chain-link fence. Additionally, ingress and egress documentation for the property will be reviewed by Village Attorney Victor Caponera.

Commissioner John Martin moved to approve the amended site plan, with Commissioner Jim Splonskowski seconding the motion. The vote was unanimous in favor of approval.