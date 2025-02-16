COLONIE — Representatives of Victory Church informed the Village of Colonie Planning Commission that they intend to submit a revised narrative regarding their operations, including the continuation of a food pantry.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Victory Christian Church CFO Pratt addressed the commission about the church’s food distribution efforts. No formal application was presented at the meeting, but an updated submission is expected before the next commission session.

Separately, resident Judy Canniff inquired about surveyors seen in her neighborhood and asked whether they were related to Victory Church or the Rosetti development. The commission indicated they were unaware of any survey activity.

Further discussions included a proposal to open Cypress Street, a paper street initially intended for future development. Commissioner Alison Curran expressed interest in evaluating emergency response access, citing concerns about fire department entry points in the event of a major structure fire.

Both Victory Church and the Rosetti development are expected to return before the commission for further review at a later date.