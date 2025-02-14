Board cites lack of parking as shortfall

COLONIE — The Village of Colonie Planning Commission denied an application by AJW Caribbean to expand its restaurant at 18 Wolf Road during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The decision was based on insufficient parking availability.

Restaurant owner Ermionne Clement and architect Dan Sanders proposed adding a small bar adjacent to the existing cooking area, which would reduce the dining area by one table and add six bar seats. Chairman Chris Dennis noted that village calculations determined the expansion would increase the restaurant’s required parking to 58 spaces.

Considering other tenants at the site, including Men’s Warehouse and T-Mobile, the total required parking for the property was 112 spaces. The commission has the authority to reduce parking requirements by 50% in multi-tenant locations, bringing the required total to 56 spaces. However, only 49 spaces were available on the site plan.

Commissioner John Martin questioned the parking calculations, suggesting that the retail tenants likely use fewer spaces than estimated. Commissioner Kenny Hart expressed no issue with the project, while Commissioner Jim Splonskowski raised concerns about potential future tenants and whether the existing parking would be sufficient in the long term.

Ultimately, the commission voted to deny the application, recommending that AJW Caribbean seek a variance from the Zoning Board.