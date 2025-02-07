By Amanda Conley

COLONIE — Town residents now have access to a new mass notification alert system designed to provide timely updates on important local developments.

Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said the town expanded the system to allow residents who register their email, cell, and home phone numbers, or addresses to receive direct notifications from his office. The system the new one replaces sent notifications only to email addresses.

In collaboration with the town’s Management Information Services Department, the new system ensures that critical information reaches residents efficiently. According to Crummey, the system for the first year costs $19,999, negotiated down from $30,000 with the vendor.

“Now, you can get a text for instantaneous information,” Crummey said, emphasizing the convenience of the service.

“We want increased transparency of government operations,” Crummey said.

He said that residents can subscribe to up to eight different types of alerts through the town’s website. Available notifications include updates from the Supervisor’s office, the Highway Department, Water Works and Sewage services, Public Safety, employment opportunities, and first response alerts.

“It has been imperative that we give residents information about their town government consistently,” Crummey said. “We get notices that may get buried in email, and I am finding that texting helps facilitate a wider audience.”

As of Jan 30, more than 100 residents have signed up for the service. “It can be texted to you, it can be voiced to your home phone line, and you can have alerts sent to your address in your area,” Crummey said.

Amanda Conley is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative.