COLONIE—ICARE celebrated another successful Mac & Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Jan. 24, raising $2,000 to benefit the local transitional housing initiative, SHIP. The annual event brought together community members, first responders, and students to enjoy and judge a variety of delicious chili and mac & cheese dishes. Shaker Road Fire Department took home the Judges’ Choice award for chili, while Schuyler Heights Fire Department earned the People’s Choice award. Colonie Central School District’s Department of Transportation claimed both awards in the mac & cheese category. Vendors and school clubs, including the CCHS Business Club with their mascot Wolfie and pop-up shop “Wolfie’s Den,” added to the lively atmosphere. Associate Principal Melissa Judge expressed gratitude for the community’s generosity and praised students for their hard work and dedication. The event highlighted the culinary talents and spirit of giving that define the Colonie community.

Emmali Lanfear/ Spotlight News