Man allegedly robbed gas station on Broadway on Saturday

DUANSBURG — Colonie police arrested a 23-year-old Duanesburg man on Monday, Jan. 27, in connection with the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on Broadway in Colonie that occurred on Saturday.

According to police, at approximately 4:44 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the Sunoco gas station at 616 Broadway for a reported armed robbery. The clerk reported that a masked man entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk complied, handing over approximately $800 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The clerk was uninjured.

Police said multiple witnesses and residents in the area provided investigators with descriptions of the suspect and a vehicle seen leaving the area. Video surveillance also proved instrumental in identifying and ultimately arresting the suspect, Luke S. White.

White was taken into custody at his home without incident on Monday at approximately 7:45 p.m., with assistance from the Colonie Special Services Team.

A search warrant for White’s home was applied for and granted, leading to the recovery of the clothing worn during the robbery and an imitation pistol used in the crime.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony, as well as fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

White was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

Police said the Watervliet Police Department, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, New York State Intelligence Center, and other local resources provided valuable assistance throughout the investigation.

“These crimes are only solved with help from our community, our law enforcement partners, and the exceptional work of our investigators,” Colonie police said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.