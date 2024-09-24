COLONIE – The Colonie Youth Center (CYC) is excited to announce the much-anticipated 21st Annual Crossings 5K Challenge and Kids Runs, slated to take place on Sunday, September 29 at the CDPHP Fitness Connect at the Ciccotti Center, a project of the Colonie Youth Center, located at 30 Aviation Road in Colonie.

The Crossings 5K Challenge, now in its 21st year, has become a cherished tradition in our community. This family-friendly event promises an unforgettable morning of fitness, fun, and community spirit. Runners of all levels are invited to participate in the 5K Run/Walk ($35), while kids can enjoy the races tailored just for them: Kids Competitive 1 Mile ($15) and Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run (FREE).

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Crossings 5K Challenge and Kids Runs,” said Donna Cramer-Sharer, Community Relations Manager at CYC. “This event not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also brings our community together to support the youth and families of Colonie.”

“We would like to give a special shout out to Presenting Sponsor, The Town of Colonie, and Town Supervisor, Peter G. Crummey, for supporting this necessary community event,” she said.

EVENT DETAILS:

• Date: Sunday, September 29

• Time: Packet Pick-Up and Day-Of Registration open at 8am

• Start Times: 5K Run/Walk at 9am; Kids Runs at 10am

• Location: CDPHP Fitness Connect at the Ciccotti Center at 30 Aviation Rd, Colonie; FREE parking

• Activities: 5K Challenge Run/Walk; Kids Runs for children; a fun-filled morning for families

CYC’s Crossings 5K Challenge and Kids Runs is a fundraiser that supports the Colonie Youth Center’s Scholarship Programs, serving low-moderate income families with the cost of childcare and health and wellness programming.

Participants and supporters can find more information about the event on our website and the event Facebook page.

Don’t miss this exciting milestone in our community’s history for a morning of fitness, family, and fun at CYC’s 21st Annual Crossings 5K Challenge and Kids Runs.