COLONIE — The Arrow Family of Companies has announced the promotion of Lisa Wichelns to vice president, and branch manager of the Saratoga Main Office for its subsidiary Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company.

Wichelns is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the branch and meeting the financial needs of the community. She brings 18 years of financial services experience to Saratoga National Bank, most recently as West Avenue branch manager and previously in mortgage lending and bank management.

Wichelns is a member of the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation and volunteers for the American Red Cross Adirondack Saratoga Chapter. She is a graduate of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce Executive Institute and is a former board member of the Stillwater Community Center.

She is originally from Albany and currently lives in Stillwater.