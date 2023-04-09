Felony DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – On Wednesday, March 22 at approximately 8 p.m. Colonie police observed a blue Dodge Durango traveling in an erratic manor on Central Avenue.

When officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Vly Road, they observed the driver, Michael Kulls, 41, of Saratoga Springs to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

Kulls was given and failed field sobriety tests and refused to be tested for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He was taken into custody for DWI.

An investigation found that Kulls had a prior conviction for DWI and was charged with felony DWI. In addition, he was ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, inadequate lights, illegal signal and refusal to take a breath test.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Fight leads to two arrests

COLONIE – A fight at a Third Street home on Thursday, March 23 led to the detainment and arrest of man and woman from Troy.

Colonie police arrested and charged Niesha Wise, 43, with burglary, a felony. The also charged her and John Murdaugh, 22, with acting a manner to injure a child and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation, in the incident.

Both were processed and sent to Albany County jail as pre-arraignment detainees.

One Colonie, two Family Court warrants

COLONIE – A Watervliet man was picked up by Colonie police on Thursday, March 23 after he was arrested by East Greenbush police and processed on a Colonie bench warrant and two outstanding Albany County Family Court warrants.

Brian McCoy was arraigned and sent to the Albany County jail. He was given an appearance ticket for the Colonie charge and is scheduled back in town court on Thursday, April 13.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a homeless man at a mall on Central Avenue after a call for service on Thursday, March 23. After an investigation, officers found William McDaniels, 59, had an outstanding warrant for not appearing in court to address February 2022 charges for criminal contempt and obstruction.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Norman Massry.

DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – On Thursday, March 23, Colonie police observed a Subaru Legacy not staying in a lane and did not have sufficient tail lights and performed a traffic stop in the area of Dott and Frederick Avenues.

The driver, a 22 year old Albany man, showed signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

He was charged with DWI, issued tickets for traffic infractions and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, April 3.

Argument leads to charges

WATERVLIET – A homeless woman was arrested after she had an argument and broke items at an apartment at Shaker Place on Bell Town Drive on Friday, March 24.

Tessy Nedy, 44, was arrested and charged by Colonie police with criminal mischief, a felony, and harassment – physical contact, a violation.

Nedy was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Friday, March 24, Guilderland police turned Leonard Neal, 27, of Troy over to Colonie police for an outstanding warrant.

Neal did not show up for court to address charges from a May incident. He was given an appearance ticket for Tuesday, April 4 in Colonie Town Court and released.

Stolen car and drugs

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a blue 2014 Nissan Sentra on Central Avenue on Friday, March 24 after a DMV check showed the car was reported stolen in Rutland, Vt. The car also contained drugs.

The driver, Dyquan Price, 29, of Albany, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Panhandler has felony warrant

LATHAM – A panhandler at the Latham traffic circle on Sunday, March 26 was found to be wanted on a felony warrant after Colonie police were called to the area.

Allan Faggans, 32, of Watervliet, was wanted by the City of Albany. He was taken into custody and transported to meet Albany police.

Physical domestic at Walmart

LATHAM – Colonie police were called to Walmart on Sunday, March 26 for the report of a physical altercation between a Latham man and victim who had an order of protection.

Jahmere Bryant, 23, was arrested after an incident when police determined that he had a stay away order from the victim by the City of Albany.

Bryant was charged with criminal contempt and criminal mischief, both felonies, and harassment – physical contact, a misdemeanor.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, March 12 and released.

Multiple

warrants

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady man was transported to Colonie police on Sunday, March 26 after he was arrested on a Colonie warrant and another out of town. Thomas Loehr, 38, was processed on the bench warrant when he failed to appear to answer charges of possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, stemming from a January 2022 incident at CVS on Sand Creek Road.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Probation and conditional sentence violations

BINGHAMTON – Colonie police traveled to arrest a Vestal man for violating parole and conditions of his sentencing on Sunday, March 26.

Randolph Staats, 38, was processed and transported to Albany County jail.

Traffic stop and warrant

LATHAM – A Watervliet woman was stopped by Colonie police on Sunday, March 26 at approximately 12:20 a.m. for traffic violations and a check on her license showed she was wanted by the Town of Rotterdam.

Mariah Vanamburgh, 23, was processed and transported to meet Rotterdam police.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Monday, March 27 a Schenectady man was transported to Colonie police from the Schenectady County jail on a warrant.

Kristopher Flores, 37, was processed on the warrant and arraigned by Town Judge Norman Massry.

No plates, registration, license but has warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a 2007 black Volvo with switched plates on Central Avenue on Monday, March 27 and found the driver to have 20 suspensions on his license and warrant out for his arrest.

David Ryan, 68, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for improper plates and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was processed for the warrant and transported to Schenectady police.

Warrant and another warrant

CLIFTON PARK – Colonie police traveled to meet State Police after they located and detained Ian Osgood, 25, of Saratoga Springs on a bench warrant for not showing up for a November court date. He was also wanted in the City of Albany on a warrant but declined to take him at that time.

Osgood was given an appearance ticket for Monday, April 10 and released.

DWI in Menands

MENANDS – On Wednesday, March 29, at about 9:12 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in the area of Broadway in Menands for multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The driver was identified as a 39-year-old Colonie man. He was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

The man was transported to SP Latham for processing, where he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.18 percent BAC.

The man was issued tickets returnable to the Menands Village Court on Tuesday, April 11 and released to a sober third party.