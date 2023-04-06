COLONIE– Get ready for an epic adventure with the return of the Upper Hudson Library System Expedition. Grab your friends and family and take a road trip to all 36 libraries in the system. Go and learn about what makes each library unique.

The 2023 Upper Hudson Library System will lead visitors to a discovery of treasures at each of the 36 libraries. Visitors could view a life-sized mastodon at Cohoes Public Library, admire the beauty of a Tiffany window and glass-stained floors at Troy Public Library, and borrow a fishing rod from the Rensselaerville Library.

Open to explorers of all ages, this journey will take place through July 31. Check out the libraries solo, with family or in a group. Visit all the libraries and become a 36er.

Looking to take on an extra challenge? Expeditioners can level up their experience with additional activities as scavenger hunts, eco challenges and bingo.

To get started, visit a public library in Albany or Rensselaer counties and pick up a map for guidance on the trek. Check out the expedition webpage for unique features and must-try food spots, as well as library hours and directions.

With each new library visit, get a stamp on the map and earn prizes like stickers, car magnets, enamel pins, and more when certain milestones are reached. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #Library36er to share the adventure on social media. For more details, visit www.uhls.org/expedition. Pick up a map and hit the road.