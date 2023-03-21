COLONIE – Come celebrate Women’s History Month with a lively concert from the Songs of Sisterhood, Sunday, March 26 from 2 to 3 p.m.

This all female sextet will play songs composed and performed by women influential in music and social issues in the 20th Century. Local musicians are Terri Roben and Cathy Olsen on vocals, MaryAnn Kosek on guitar, Karen Kraker on drums, Kristina Johnson on saxophone, and Dianne Geddes on keyboard.

To attend the concert, register at http://libr.info/SongsOfSisterhood.