SAND CREEK — Payton Rundell, a Sand Creek Middle School student and proud Siena Saints fan, wowed an audience of over 6,000 with her impeccable shooting skills during The Shooting Stars competition, sponsored by Northeastern Fine Jewelry held during the Siena men’s basketball regular season home game at MVP Arena on Feb. 12.

Rundell’s shooting skills tallying 240 points in 45 seconds won her a $240 gift card to the local jeweler, but she wanted to do something special with her winnings.

“She decided to use her gift card to pick out a piece of jewelry from Northeastern, and raffle it off to raise money for her favorite charity—the Wounded Warrior Project,” said her father Jeremy Rundell. “Northeastern Fine Jewelry store owner decided that he would match her winnings and now they are raffling off a bracelet valued at over $500.”

During Thursday’s game, the Saints will host a silent auction for the sterling silver and pearl bracelet. All revenue generated from the auction will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project and services supporting wounded soldiers and their families.

Fans may also bid online or make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project via the following link: go.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/1628 or they can simply make a donation and help Rundell reach her initial goal of $1,000 here: http://bit.ly/3Zamr7X

Rundell is rounding out this season as Northeastern Fine Jewelry Shooting Stars’ highest score earning her the chance to win a $10,000 gift card from the store during the final regular season men’s home game against Manhattan on Thursday, March 2.

“We are proud of Payton’s generous efforts,” said Sand Creek principal Michael Marohn. “We wish her the best of luck tomorrow night as she attempts to make a shot from center court and the Sand Creek School Community is proud to cheer her on no matter the outcome.”

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition.