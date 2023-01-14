LATHAM — NOVUS Clothing recently launched a new line of Syracuse University apparel that partners the local company with collegiate basketball star Joe Girard III.

“Joe is one of the most successful athletes to ever come out of our area—and throughout his career, he’s remained humble and knows he has an opportunity to make an impact through his platform,” said Novus CEO Garrett Bernardo, through a statement released by the clothing company. He added that the two entities have a “mutual love for upstate NY, basketball, and high-quality threads.”

After making his varsity basketball debut as an eighth grader on the Glens Falls Basketball team he quickly became the state’s all-time leading scorer and was recognized as Mr. New York Basketball. His passion for the game led him to Syracuse University, where he was named the Orange’s starting point guard as a freshman. Fast forward to senior year, the Syracuse Orange player is now recognized as one of the top shooting guards in college basketball.

“It’s a cool story with us all being from upstate New York making an impact on a national level and we hope to inspire all of those following along to go out and claim their crown!” said Bernardo.

The partnership is to produce Girard’s exclusive “Be Different” Collection, featuring a mix of some of his favorite NOVUS products that he enjoys wearing for both training and off-the-court leisure.

“They seemed like a great partner because they have the same beliefs I do on and off the court,” Girard said. “You want to have a partnership where you can laugh, make jokes, have fun and at the same time do great business.”

NOVUS launched a new line of Syracuse gear to tip off the new basketball season. The clothing companysecured licenses to incorporate Syracuse University’s classic logos and some of its most iconic throwback logos from the vault. The line of sportswear and lifestyle apparel features hoodies, crewnecks,replica jerseys, pro-vented tees and beanies.

“Working with collegiate athletes is huge for us, especially since our brand was born on a college campus,” said Bernardo. “Getting to work with guys like Joe has been super fun because we get to help him grow his brand and see our brand come back to life where it originated—on the college campus.”

You can shop the JG3 collection at the SU Campus Bookstore, SU’s Online Campus Store, the JMA Wireless Dome Shop, and an exclusive limited collection for JG3 at novusclothingcompany.com/jg3.