COLONIE – Colonie police received information regarding an individual who was possibly in possession of weapons at the Central Avenue Motel 6 on Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

After an investigation, Officers were able to locate an individual who was staying at the hotel, and officers executed a search warrant on their rented room. Inside the room, they located an Intratec AB-10 9mm semiautomatic pistol, loaded with 25 rounds, and a PF940C Polymer80 9mm semiautomatic handgun, loaded with 30 rounds.

This individual did not have a permit to possess these weapons. He was also found to be in possession of oxycodone pills, which he did not have a prescription for.

Jayquan Thomas, 20, of Atlanta, Ga. was taken into custody and charged with felonies of 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd degree and 3 counts of criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree and a misdemeanor of criminal possession of controlled substance.

Thomas was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court, and was remanded to the custody of the Albany County Jail.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-

TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.