LATHAM – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced today that Bledar Hoxha,

41, of Latham, pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment handed up on December 16.

The indictment includes: One count of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, one count of aggravated criminal contempt, all felonies, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 6 p.m., the Colonie police responded to 99 Fiddlers Lane for a report of a violent domestic incident. The altercation was overheard by multiple neighbors, who contacted the police.

Upon police arrival, a commotion could be heard inside the residence, and officers were able to quickly make entry into the residence. Hoxha was immediately taken into custody.

A female victim, age 39, was located in the residence with severe injuries. These injuries consisted of stab wounds on her neck, head, and face.

According to police, Hoxha allegedly unlawfully entered the residence, menaced the female with a BB gun, then stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

An investigation determined that the Hoxha is the estranged partner of the victim. They share two children together. The children, ages 6 and 12, were inside the residence and witnessed this incident and were unharmed.

Albany County Family Court issued an order of protection on October 24 which prohibited Hoxha from being in the presence of the victim and her children.

The order was issued as a result of Family Court proceedings. It was not the result of any prior arrest.

Hoxha has been remanded to the Albany County Jail, and new temporary orders of protection have been issued on behalf of three individuals.

Hoxha is next scheduled to appear in court on January 20 at 11 a.m.