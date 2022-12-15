COLONIE — Elizabeth Bennett Altrock, the matriarch owner who returned Blessings Tavern back to the community from a tragic fire, died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 12. She was 66.

Altrock had been the owner and operator of Blessings Tavern for more than 20 years, purchasing the popular venue from Ed Blessing in 2001, whom she had worked for since 1983. She recently noted the anniversary of her first day with a post on social media.

“39 years ago today I started working at Blessing’s Tavern! What a ride!,” she wrote just four days before. “17 years working for Ed Blessing, then buying it when he retired in February

2001. Many great memories…and still making more. Thank you [to] all our wonderful patrons.”

Many of those patrons took to social media where the news of her death inspired posts of both sorrow and gratitude.

“One of a kind,” Darlene Reynolds stated to describe Altrock. “Liz built a tall, tall ladder and climbed it to the top all by herself. Definitely one of a kind and loved by so many people.”

Brittnie Love, an employee of the tavern, described “one of the worst days” of her life upon learning that her boss had died.

“I lost one of the most important people in my entire life,” she wrote. “Never met someone who had the biggest heart of gold, and cared about so many people. …. My heart is truly broken.”

Altrock, a native of Chenango County, had attended Albany Business College to pursue a career in secretarial science after moving to the area. She held a state job for a short time, according to her obituary, and took on a job at the tavern where she would stay.

The Blessing Tavern building, from which the original owners operated since opening its doors in 1950, succumbed to fire in 2016. The blaze was sparked by a fiery automobile crash from outside the tavern. Michael Carr, then an 18-year-old, was driving his car after having smoked marijuana and consumed rum.

Carr’s friend Niko DiNovo was in the passenger seat when he lost control and crashed into a truck parked next to the side of the tavern. The crash sparked three explosions; one from the truck, another from Carr’s automobile, and a third from the gas lines leading into the tavern. Altrock was helping behind the bar when the accident occurred. She described a fireball rushing through the dining room of more than 50 people who were attending to sing karaoke that night. She had helped rush people to safety.

DiNovo, who was pinned inside the car that sparked the fire, died after more than a year at Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit. Carr was sentenced to six years in prison.

It took Altrock more than three years to return back to business. She reopened the tavern in a new building, designed with exposed wooden beams she introduced to remind her of her family’s farm on Pigeon Hill, outside of Norwich. The horseshoes that hung on the wall were a nod to her father, Walter, who was a blacksmith. She said they weren’t Amish, but they were close. When she posted the reopening event on Facebook, more than 1,500 people responded within a matter of days.

“The community was supportive,” she said after the reopening. “They expected [a reopening] and they wanted it. This place was a landmark. There were a lot of people who were at a loss as to where to hang out. It’s always been a neighborhood meeting place.”

Survivors include two brothers Arthur (Joan) Bennett of Smyrna, NY and Maurice (Judy) Bennett of Plymouth, NY; two nephews: Wade (Amie) Bennett of Watervliet, NY and Brent Bennett of Plymouth, NY and a niece Melissa Grant of Sherburne, NY; many great nieces & nephews; cousins as well as many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, Dec. 17 at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie, NY. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, Dec 16 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Cole Hill Cemetery in Beaver Meadow, NY (Town of Otselic).

Memorial donations may be made to The Daily Bread Food Pantry, in care of St. Luke’s Church, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. To leave condolence or memory, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com.