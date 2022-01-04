COLONIE — Early New Year’s Day, an employee of the Super 8 motel on Wolf Road allegedly stabbed a guest during an altercation.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, police were called to the motel at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

During the altercation, the employee, Reginald Scott, 34, of Albany, stabbed the victim once resulting in a punctured lung.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is recovering, Belles said.

Scott stands charged with the felonies of assault and criminal possession of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County jail without bail.