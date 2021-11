MENANDS — A fire broke out in a two-story garage behind a home at 24 Tillinghast Ave. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at around 5 p.m.

The blaze was quickly brought under control. One firefighter was injured. His condition was not known at press time. Fire departments from the Village of Menands, Watervliet Arsenal, Boght Road, Shaker Road, West Albany and Schuyler Heights responded.

Menands fire officials could not be reached for comment.