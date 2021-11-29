LOUDONVILLE — Now, the holiday season is officially underway.

After taking a year off because of COVID-19, the Greater Loudonville Neighborhood Association held its tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The annual event, held at Loudon Green at the intersection of Route 9 and Menands Road, featured Christmas songs, perfectly harmonized by the Shaker Select Choir and the not so perfect, but no less enthusiastic, caroling by those in attendance.

There was also pizza, compliments of Inferno Pizzeria, hot cider and, of course, Santa, who showed up in a red convertible.

