COLONIE — A 54-year-old Niskayuna man was killed after a head-on collision on New Karner Road.

According to Lt. Dan Belles, William Connelly was driving a 2009 Honda Accord northbound near the railroad tracks at around 9:42 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 when it crashed into a 2001 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 58-year-old from Feura Bush, who was heading southbound.

When first responders got to the scene they found Connelly unconscious and needed to be extricated from the vehicle. He was treated by police officers, firefighters and Colonie EMS at the scene but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup injured his hand, was treated at the scene by Colonie EMS and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Colonie police, Colonie EMS and firefighters from Stanford Heights, Midway and the Village of Colonie fire departments responded.

The crash is currently under investigation and anyone in the area that time or who has any information is asked to call the Colonie Police Traffic Unit at 518-783-2620.